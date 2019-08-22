CSX Corporation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Contrasting side by side

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), both competing one another are Railroads companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX Corporation 74 4.22 N/A 4.16 16.94 Norfolk Southern Corporation 191 3.95 N/A 10.30 18.55

Table 1 highlights CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Norfolk Southern Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CSX Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CSX Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norfolk Southern Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX Corporation 0.00% 27% 9.2% Norfolk Southern Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that CSX Corporation is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSX Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CSX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Norfolk Southern Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s potential upside is 16.34% and its average target price is $202.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of CSX Corporation shares and 76.4% of Norfolk Southern Corporation shares. About 0.1% of CSX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Norfolk Southern Corporation has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSX Corporation 1.7% -10.47% -11.03% 6.18% 0.16% 13.31% Norfolk Southern Corporation 3.31% -4.88% -4.54% 13.51% 13.44% 27.81%

For the past year CSX Corporation was less bullish than Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Summary

Norfolk Southern Corporation beats CSX Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 50 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products. As of February 14, 2017, it operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.