CSX Corporation (CSX) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Contrasting side by side

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) are two firms in the Railroads that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX Corporation 74 4.60 N/A 4.16 16.94 L.B. Foster Company 22 0.34 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights CSX Corporation and L.B. Foster Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX Corporation 0.00% 27% 9.2% L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta means CSX Corporation’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. L.B. Foster Company’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

CSX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, L.B. Foster Company which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. L.B. Foster Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CSX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSX Corporation and L.B. Foster Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 71.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of CSX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSX Corporation 1.7% -10.47% -11.03% 6.18% 0.16% 13.31% L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01%

For the past year CSX Corporation has weaker performance than L.B. Foster Company

Summary

CSX Corporation beats L.B. Foster Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 50 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.