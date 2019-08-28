Csx Corp. (CSX) Stake Upped by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc; Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 6.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 1.66M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 4,500 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,172 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 0.1% or 767,743 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.16 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 143,147 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 7,863 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 34,917 shares stake. Fmr invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Steinberg Asset reported 3,690 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 529,793 shares. Moreover, Psagot House Ltd has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moneta Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Highstreet Asset reported 0.07% stake. Girard Prtn reported 5,170 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.87M shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You Like CSX Stock, Buy Berkshire Hathaway Instead – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, CSX and Borg Warner – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,180 shares to 319,308 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).