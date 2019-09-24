Csx Corp. (CSX) Position Has Upped by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Palisade Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $381,465 as Market Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 685,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.70 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827.71 million, up from 10.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 4.77 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 2.59 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

