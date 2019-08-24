Csx Corp. (CSX) Position Boosted by Leuthold Group Llc; D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $691,224

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 85,066 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 80,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,129 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,428 shares, and cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, JPMorgan and CSX – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Not done yet: property, business owners press on with Hurricane Florence lawsuit – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11,217 shares to 58,569 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,009 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).