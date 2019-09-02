Csx Com (CSX) Stake Upped by Appleton Partners Inc; Associated Banc-Corp Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $5.61 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 6,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 43,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 36,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 47,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 583,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87M, up from 535,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% or 23,634 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.09% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 22,611 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valinor Ltd Partnership holds 5.23% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.33M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Strategic Fin Ser, a New York-based fund reported 7,880 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.7% or 118,399 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32,473 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,238 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors has 43.42 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Scotia stated it has 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 135,468 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares to 41,609 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,248 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,024 shares to 106,528 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,096 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 5,226 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 51,101 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak owns 18,792 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.82% or 147,900 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt has 289,677 shares. Fin Advantage accumulated 800 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.29% or 372,219 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs holds 0.63% or 290,504 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.01% or 358,394 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 56,970 shares. Wilsey Asset Management has 260,132 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 71,738 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

