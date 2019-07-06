Csx Com (CSX) Stake Maintained by Harvest Capital Management Inc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Alta Capital Management Lowered Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,601 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08M, down from 290,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60,231 shares to 472,708 shares, valued at $52.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.