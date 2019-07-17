Csx Com (CSX) Shares Rose While Harvest Capital Management Upped Stake by $355,200; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Share Price Rose, Holder Gradient Investments Has Lifted Its Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 33.71M shares traded or 764.97% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1646.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 138,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.96M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Personal Advsr accumulated 0% or 3,333 shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,169 shares. Clenar Muke Llc holds 985,692 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,090 shares. 17,594 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,235 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Benin Management holds 9,900 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 916,352 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 5,671 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 113,758 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.01% or 872 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Lc reported 13,800 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ftb Advsrs reported 151,937 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 104,214 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 209 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc stated it has 162,005 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.45 million shares. Cap City Trust Co Fl holds 48,701 shares. 584 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 26,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,334 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 668 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 52,407 shares valued at $2.85 million were sold by IZZO RALPH on Friday, February 1.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,403 shares to 72,836 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 67,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,596 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX).