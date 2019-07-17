Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $355,200 as Share Price Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $959,077 as Stock Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.89% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 28.08M shares traded or 620.64% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 428,567 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,205 shares to 54,533 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,597 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

