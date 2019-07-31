Csx Com (CSX) Holding Has Increased by Harvest Capital Management Inc; Marietta Investment Partners Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $669,240 as Shares Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,496 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 11.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 2.12M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,246 shares to 53,988 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).