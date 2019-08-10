Csx Com (CSX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $355,200 as Stock Value Declined; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Upped Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 733,495 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synopsys beats Q2 estimates, adjusts outlook – Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IC Compiler II 2019 Extends Runtime and QoR Leadership with 2X Faster Throughput and 10% Lower Total Power – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 125,000 shares to 137,312 shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Sun Life Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 1,941 shares. Snyder Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 145,080 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.06% or 262,736 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 14,750 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 6,700 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.44% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bessemer Gru Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 21,353 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 122,135 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Limited has 25,781 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 6.46 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.86% or 3.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hanseatic Services Incorporated holds 0.25% or 3,252 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 52,966 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 141,092 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 3,959 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company reported 2,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 153,649 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nine Masts reported 2,565 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 132,500 shares. Jacobs Ca invested in 1.78% or 139,830 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks book back-to-back losses; Dow transports tumble 3.6% as CSX shares plunge – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.