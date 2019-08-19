CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 62 2.91 N/A 2.99 23.59 SPX Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.47 23.79

Demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and SPX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SPX Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CSW Industrials Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CSW Industrials Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SPX Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CSW Industrials Inc. and SPX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that CSW Industrials Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. Its rival SPX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. CSW Industrials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSW Industrials Inc. and SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of SPX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPX Corporation.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats SPX Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.