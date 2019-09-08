CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Both CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 64 2.82 N/A 2.99 23.59 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.71 N/A 9.10 17.66

Demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CSW Industrials Inc. is currently more expensive than Rockwell Automation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSW Industrials Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that CSW Industrials Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CSW Industrials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CSW Industrials Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 13.22% and its average price target is $182.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats CSW Industrials Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.