CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.71 N/A 2.99 23.59 Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.82 N/A 5.41 14.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CSW Industrials Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. CSW Industrials Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CSW Industrials Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta means CSW Industrials Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Regal Beloit Corporation’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CSW Industrials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CSW Industrials Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Regal Beloit Corporation has an average price target of $93, with potential upside of 34.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares and 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. CSW Industrials Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. was more bullish than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.