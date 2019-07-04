CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

As Diversified Machinery companies, CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 57 2.94 N/A 2.87 20.77 Kornit Digital Ltd. 24 8.26 N/A 0.35 80.80

In table 1 we can see CSW Industrials Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CSW Industrials Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

CSW Industrials Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. Its rival Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 3.3 respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CSW Industrials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CSW Industrials Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a -5.23% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSW Industrials Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39% Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kornit Digital Ltd.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.