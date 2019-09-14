CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 64 2.95 N/A 2.99 23.59 John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.84 N/A 3.79 31.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. John Bean Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CSW Industrials Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

CSW Industrials Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. Its rival John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. CSW Industrials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CSW Industrials Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 11.38% and its average target price is $125.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares and 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. was less bullish than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats CSW Industrials Inc.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.