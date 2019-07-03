CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

As Diversified Machinery companies, CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 57 2.92 N/A 2.87 20.77 Colfax Corporation 124 0.83 N/A 0.52 233.17

Demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and Colfax Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CSW Industrials Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CSW Industrials Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CSW Industrials Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39% Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CSW Industrials Inc. beats Colfax Corporation.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.