CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Contrasting side by side

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 60 3.00 N/A 2.87 20.77 Roper Technologies Inc. 337 7.30 N/A 10.41 33.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CSW Industrials Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CSW Industrials Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Roper Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta means CSW Industrials Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CSW Industrials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CSW Industrials Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Roper Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $330.75 average price target and a -10.85% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CSW Industrials Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 94.7%. 0.9% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39% Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CSW Industrials Inc.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.