CSW Industrials (CSWI) to pay $0.14 on Aug 15, 2019; Gadsdena Dynamica Multi-asseta Etf (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Sellers Increased By 54.9% Their Shorts

Gadsdena Dynamica Multi-asseta Etf (NYSEARCA:GDMA) had an increase of 54.9% in short interest. GDMA’s SI was 7,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 54.9% from 5,100 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Gadsdena Dynamica Multi-asseta Etf (NYSEARCA:GDMA)’s short sellers to cover GDMA’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 1,982 shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. CSW Industrials Inc’s current price of $70.49 translates into 0.19% yield. CSW Industrials Inc’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 70,397 shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) has risen 31.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWI News: 20/03/2018 – CSW Industrials Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Rev $83.5M; 02/04/2018 – CSW Industrials Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Cont Ops EPS 68c; 16/03/2018 CSW Industrials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CSW Industrials at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSW Industrials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSWI)

More news for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “ETF Deathwatch For May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. Etftrends.com‘s article titled: “Gadsden Debuts Two New Fund-of-Funds ETFs – ETF Trends” and published on November 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Another recent and important CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “CSI Board Authorizes $10 Million Addition to Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.