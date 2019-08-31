Csu Producer Resources Trimmed Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Decatur Capital Management Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 384,036 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis invested in 29,087 shares. Peoples holds 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,876 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 1,091 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 15,083 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Fincl Group holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,481 shares. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 7,216 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.13% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Trust And N A holds 0.65% or 11,246 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc has 2.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 110,087 shares. Kistler owns 14,698 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 2% or 55,382 shares. The California-based Sterling Strategies Llc has invested 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 316,033 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 106,200 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers has 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,328 shares. Verus Financial Prtn has 7,281 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 11,086 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 100 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Legal And General Public Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stephens Ar invested in 4,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 61 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank &. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Duncker Streett Communications Inc holds 7,963 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.29M shares. Callahan Advsr Llc holds 0.16% or 10,101 shares in its portfolio.

