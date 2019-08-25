Csu Producer Resources Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Has Trimmed by $960,500 as Stock Declined; As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Raised by $499,766 Its Stake

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 110,998 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Horan Management owns 65,393 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,924 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 82 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 20,560 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 21,992 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Holdg has 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,209 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 19,267 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Principal Financial invested in 0.02% or 255,191 shares. Duncker Streett Co has invested 0.15% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Morgan Stanley has 316,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 17 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 38,908 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares to 107,009 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 24,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 138,700 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 858,040 are held by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 16,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 233,800 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 72,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 54,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP invested in 0.03% or 12,707 shares. Polaris Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested in 93 shares. Gradient Investments Lc owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has 24,547 shares.