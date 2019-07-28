Csu Producer Resources Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Has Trimmed by $960,500; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 117 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 649,348 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Ajo LP has 136,172 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 31,069 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) reported 117,621 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt holds 3,651 shares. Torray Limited holds 74,362 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Co holds 169,148 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,376 shares. Tiger Management reported 58,800 shares or 4.31% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 404,089 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 56,351 shares stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 22,617 shares in its portfolio. Central National Bank & Trust Comm holds 34,733 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $6.00 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

