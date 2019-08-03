Csu Producer Resources Decreased Its Position in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) as Stock Price Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Position by $2.92 Million; Valuation Rose

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares to 84,292 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% or 7,571 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,914 shares. Asset Management owns 105,685 shares. First Natl Bank has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.53% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ohio-based North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 4.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 11,701 were accumulated by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Hallmark Mngmt holds 2.15% or 111,822 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 155 shares. 13,563 are owned by Legacy Private Tru Communications. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs accumulated 3,374 shares. Advsr Lc owns 3,273 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Quadrant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,169 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 76,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 284,106 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 30,439 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 488 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 162 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 3,580 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 14,397 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Investment has 910 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 20,560 shares. Comm State Bank invested in 4,227 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 20,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.