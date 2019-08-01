Csu Producer Resources Decreased Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $960,500 as Valuation Declined; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $13.03 Million

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 49,145 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 407,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.35 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 733,334 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Polaris RANGER Introduces its First-Ever Texas Edition Utility Side-by-Side – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Rose 14.2% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,883 were reported by Advisors Management Limited. Amp Cap Invsts owns 21,992 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 440 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Community Natl Bank Na has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Assetmark holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 20,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 204,528 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Van Eck Corporation holds 0.14% or 325,731 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Howe Rusling has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,968 shares. Whitnell & stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 85 shares. 19,961 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Com.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares to 438,499 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).