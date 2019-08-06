Css Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) as Shares Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Lifted Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $347,922

Css Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 604% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.80M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 56,900 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 8.54M shares. Selway Asset holds 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,891 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 1.56M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bennicas & Associate Inc stated it has 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 3.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zacks Investment holds 0.29% or 120,526 shares. Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 0.19% or 5,400 shares. Bristol John W Inc New York holds 3,670 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,604 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc reported 6,692 shares. Swedbank holds 0.9% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Cipher Lp owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,579 shares. Lvw Limited Co holds 0.15% or 5,124 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 2,481 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,510 are held by Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,721 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 180,266 shares. Bb&T invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.21% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 107,598 shares. C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Saturna Capital Corporation reported 300,488 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.09% or 7,126 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company accumulated 344 shares. Old Republic International holds 1.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 5,360 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Founders Ltd Llc holds 8,000 shares. Monetary Group Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,015 shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.