Css Upped Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) Position; Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Sentiment Is 1.25

Css Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) stake by 328% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 32,800 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Css Llc holds 42,800 shares with $1.13M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) now has $5.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 888,550 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB

Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust. The funds in our database now own: 1.02 million shares, down from 1.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $125.86 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 37.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust for 91,716 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 190,141 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 181,466 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 18,077 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $21 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 19.11% above currents $27.11 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. JMP Securities maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $32 target. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”.