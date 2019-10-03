Css Trimmed Pg&E (Put) (PCG) Holding By $1.95 Million; Shaker Investments Trimmed Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position

Css Llc decreased Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) stake by 99.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 97,400 shares as Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Css Llc holds 100 shares with $2,000 value, down from 97,500 last quarter. Pg&E Corp (Put) now has $5.01B valuation. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 6.04M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 33,835 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 29,005 shares with $960,000 value, down from 62,840 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 221,376 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 265 shares. Empyrean Limited Partnership holds 2.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.00M shares. Sageworth Commerce has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 12,822 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,010 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 759,079 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 278,000 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 12,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 838,338 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 26,361 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares. Macquarie invested in 79,100 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 53.12% above currents $9.47 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 12 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.50 million for 2.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 6,000 shares to 13,700 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 2.76M shares and now owns 2.78M shares. Square Inc (Put) was raised too.

Shaker Investments Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 468 shares to 1,884 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,072 shares and now owns 21,754 shares. Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) was raised too.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Tudor Et Al owns 46,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Century reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Management holds 403,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 321,273 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Menta Cap Ltd invested in 7,824 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.44 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1,705 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 27,233 shares. Riverhead Management holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 5,686 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 133,961 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity. 7,200 shares valued at $189,982 were bought by Khattar Jack A. on Friday, August 23.