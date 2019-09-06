Css Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Lowered by $10.27 Million; Aviance Capital Management Cut Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $1.99 Million

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 124,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 1.01M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 22,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 90,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 112,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.79 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,500 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting NXPI Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.16 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Co invested in 15,086 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Davenport And Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 111,141 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 79,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank N A reported 329 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt holds 2.01% or 56,244 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management invested in 0.38% or 11,965 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 9,838 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.74% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advisors has invested 0.64% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 828 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,764 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hl Fin Services Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 48,354 are held by Inv Advisors Limited Liability. Ntv Asset Mgmt invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 16,210 shares to 16,293 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.