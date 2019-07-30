Css Raised Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) as Stock Price Rose; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Aqr Capital Management Upped Its Position by $15.31 Million

Css Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 5.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 226.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 212,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,493 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, up from 93,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 53,219 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set to open lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting, Apple earnings – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.29% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp owns 139,501 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.98% or 10.17 million shares in its portfolio. Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 153,611 shares or 5.37% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp owns 5,025 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Corporation invested in 1.93% or 2.27 million shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt holds 10,759 shares. Bancorporation reported 1.28M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 3.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,833 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Edmp Inc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,174 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 124,452 shares. Hilltop reported 20,448 shares. Texas Yale reported 85,856 shares stake. Caprock Grp invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.05 million shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWL).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Joe Rivas Joins Doremus as Global Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.06% or 11.24 million shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 3,319 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 13,077 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 36,201 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 2,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation Co, Virginia-based fund reported 9,290 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 7,945 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 24,723 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Jnba Fincl Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 61 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc accumulated 4,977 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Counselors holds 0.02% or 6,537 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amica Mutual invested in 9,798 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12,996 shares to 622,294 shares, valued at $58.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,047 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).