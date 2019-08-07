Css Raised Coty (Put) (COTY) Position by $43.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Lincoln National Has Trimmed Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $20.15 Million; Valuation Rose

Css Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (COTY) by 56327.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 3.95M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 4.42 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.51. About 813,832 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,184 shares to 68,480 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 12,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.30 million for 29.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,077 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB).