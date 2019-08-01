Css Maintains Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Css Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP) by 569% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 66,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 481,665 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.37 million, down from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $25.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1892.11. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 110,700 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.44 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,811 shares to 206,784 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,709 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.