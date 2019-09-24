Css Lowered Pg&E (Put) (PCG) Position By $1.95 Million; Autozone (AZO) Shorts Increased By 1.88%

Css Llc decreased Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) stake by 99.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 97,400 shares as Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Css Llc holds 100 shares with $2,000 value, down from 97,500 last quarter. Pg&E Corp (Put) now has $5.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 27.10M shares traded or 235.12% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. AZO’s SI was 735,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 721,800 shares previously. With 270,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)’s short sellers to cover AZO’s short positions. The SI to Autozone Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 4.41% or $50.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.63. About 662,029 shares traded or 174.54% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Scotia Capital Inc invested in 676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.2% or 33,404 shares. Gabelli Funds invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 210 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,462 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,821 shares. The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New South stated it has 171,338 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 9,530 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 2,160 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 2,920 shares. Broad Run Inv Management Limited Liability reported 6,522 shares stake. Quantbot Technology L P has 2,900 shares. First Republic Management reported 704 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.90 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 8.55% above currents $1096.63 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the shares of AZO in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Incorporated holds 26,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,001 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 4.20M shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 2.77% or 5.77 million shares. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Van Eck Assoc reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nokota Mgmt Lp stated it has 3.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley reported 353,802 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department invested in 0.08% or 16,113 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 5.08 million shares. Blackrock invested in 13.18M shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 450,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 42,667 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Css Llc increased Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) stake by 31,752 shares to 132,927 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) stake by 40,252 shares and now owns 4.58 million shares. Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADB) was raised too.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 2.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.