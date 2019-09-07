Css Lowered Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) Holding by $946,000; Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined While Delta Asset Management Lowered by $376,470 Its Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 88,634 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 92,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Css Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 882,531 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co owns 283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton invested in 0.07% or 1,671 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 72,223 shares stake. M Hldg Securities Inc reported 13,664 shares stake. First Natl Communications has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). John G Ullman And Associate reported 0.72% stake. 7,510 are held by Trustmark Bankshares Department. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 0.02% stake. Canandaigua Bancshares Com holds 20,397 shares. Ledyard Bancshares, New Hampshire-based fund reported 56,233 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Incorporated New York has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Duncker Streett Inc invested in 7,497 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – VB, EXAS, ATO, BURL – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 229,983 shares to 415,203 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 839,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.