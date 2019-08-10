Css Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Holding by $360,500; Share Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Css Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 124,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 142,440 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, down from 267,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 964,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,569 are owned by Harding Loevner Lp. Golub Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.22% or 24,122 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 6,635 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 6.68 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 4,207 shares. Loews Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,000 shares. Cap Intl Invsts owns 3.88M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 0.31% or 3,405 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,618 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Company has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Planning Group stated it has 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 683 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 316,831 are held by Macquarie Grp. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,710 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rnc Capital Management Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 624,394 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 10,713 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,133 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,487 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Accredited has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.89% or 44,128 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arrow Fin accumulated 0.12% or 9,392 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 154,191 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. 113,232 were reported by Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,301 shares. Opus Invest Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,000 shares. Independent Franchise Llp has 9.31 million shares for 6.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.