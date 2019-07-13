Css Lifted Its Position in Coty (Put) (COTY) by $43.37 Million as Share Price Rose; As Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Rgm Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $7.52 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 295,228 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50

Css Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (COTY) by 56327.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.95 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 4.79 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.19 million shares. Comerica State Bank holds 41,686 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,039 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 189,472 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorp holds 0% or 4,455 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 14,876 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 10,467 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Com stated it has 951,447 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn reported 90,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 236 shares. 260,181 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. 65,845 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors Lc. Parkside National Bank And Tru has 814 shares. California-based Whittier Co has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Massachusetts Services Com Ma has invested 0.12% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Daiwa Incorporated holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 19,235 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 97,189 shares. Atria accumulated 18,960 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 37,659 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 430,905 shares. Rampart Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 19.93M shares stake. 205,089 are held by Voya Invest Management Lc.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.08M shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.