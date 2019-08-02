Css Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Position by $3.32 Million; Market Value Rose; Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Market Value Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.21 Million

Css Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 604% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 44,700 shares as the company's stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 3.43 million shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11,395 shares to 631,116 shares, valued at $41.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 38,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.