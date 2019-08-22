CSS Industries Inc. (CSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -5.98 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CSS Industries Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSS Industries Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Jumia Technologies AG’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. CSS Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CSS Industries Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Jumia Technologies AG’s consensus price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 115.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CSS Industries Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 13.4%. Insiders held 3% of CSS Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc. was more bearish than Jumia Technologies AG.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Jumia Technologies AG beats CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.