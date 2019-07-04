CSS Industries Inc. (CSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL)

Both CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 7 0.11 N/A -7.45 0.00 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see CSS Industries Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -18.9% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CSS Industries Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSS Industries Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 are owned by institutional investors at 73.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -5.22% -1.55% -12.88% -49.32% -60.76% -29.1% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc. had bearish trend while eBay Inc. NT 56 had bullish trend.

Summary

eBay Inc. NT 56 beats on 5 of the 8 factors CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.