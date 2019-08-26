CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) Reaches $3.98 52-Week Low; 3 Analysts Bullish American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 10.93% above currents $46.58 stock price. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $47 New Target: $50 Maintain

The stock of CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.86 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.98 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $35.23M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $3.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.06 million less. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 24,451 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 20/03/2018 – FORMER UBER CEO SAYS HIS FUND BUYS CONTROLLING STAKE IN CSS; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 28/03/2018 – CSS INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 27, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 27/03/2018 – STEPHEN P. CRANE JOINS CSS INDUSTRIES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-CSS HD 2304.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 447,773 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.40 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 77.63 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.