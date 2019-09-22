CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) Reaches $3.87 52 Week Low; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding By $2.55 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 23,212 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 773,631 shares with $85.71 million value, down from 796,843 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $112.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – Lilly Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

The stock of CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.52 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.87 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $34.26M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $3.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.08 million less. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 11,326 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week; 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-CSS HD 2304.T – 6-MTH group results; 20/03/2018 – FORMER UBER CEO SAYS HIS FUND BUYS CONTROLLING STAKE IN CSS; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37.74M are held by State Street. Torch Wealth Limited Liability invested in 13,413 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited owns 1.15 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management accumulated 1.41% or 106,665 shares. Monarch Cap Management reported 3,875 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0% or 160 shares. Lynch & Assocs In has 6,039 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na has 41,138 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.37% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 679,942 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 166,630 shares. Harvey Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 14,655 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $70,348 activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 11.34% above currents $116.16 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 84,584 shares to 242,379 valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 59,358 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces CHMP Issued Positive Opinion to Expand Trulicity Label to Include Results from REWIND Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Positive Results for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292), Demonstrating a 68 Percent Objective Response Rate and Sustained Durability in Heavily Pretreated RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.26 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachers?? aids and other learning oriented products.

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CSS’s profit will be $4.25 million for 2.02 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.36 actual earnings per share reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.29% EPS growth.