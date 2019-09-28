CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) Reaches $3.77 Low on Sep, 28; Vanguard Group Has Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake

Vanguard Group Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 974,005 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 38.85 million shares with $3.88B value, up from 37.88 million last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $50.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 816,332 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture

The stock of CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) reached all time low today, Sep, 28 and still has $3.43 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.77 share price. This indicates more downside for the $33.38 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.00M less. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 21,504 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 05/03/2018 Automotive IoT Security – CSS Successfully Completes 500 Million Connected Vehicle Pilot; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week; 28/03/2018 – CSS INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 27, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.43% below currents $99.76 stock price. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica has 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 198,870 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,772 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Prtn stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 5,926 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 12,092 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv has invested 1.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc owns 2,561 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 46 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cambridge Trust holds 2,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 202,314 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com owns 5,656 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Tivo Corp stake by 2.17M shares to 10.96 million valued at $80.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 75,313 shares and now owns 5.62M shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.38 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachers?? aids and other learning oriented products.

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CSS’s profit will be $4.25M for 1.96 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.36 actual earnings per share reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.29% EPS growth.