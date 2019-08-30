CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Comparing side by side

CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CSS Industries Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSS Industries Inc. Its rival Secoo Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CSS Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CSS Industries Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Secoo Holding Limited is $9.5, which is potential 26.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSS Industries Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 24.9%. Insiders owned 3% of CSS Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc. was more bearish than Secoo Holding Limited.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.