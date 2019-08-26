CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) Contrasting side by side

CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CSS Industries Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CSS Industries Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CSS Industries Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Reebonz Holding Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. CSS Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CSS Industries Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 478.95% and its average price target is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSS Industries Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 22% respectively. CSS Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Reebonz Holding Limited.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.