CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.31 N/A 1.29 10.95

Table 1 demonstrates CSS Industries Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CSS Industries Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of CSS Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of CSS Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has weaker performance than CSS Industries Inc.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.