CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of CSS Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CSS Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.90% -15.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CSS Industries Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CSS Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, CSS Industries Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSS Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year CSS Industries Inc. has -42.81% weaker performance while CSS Industries Inc.’s competitors have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSS Industries Inc. are 2 and 1. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSS Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSS Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that CSS Industries Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CSS Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CSS Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.