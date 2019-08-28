Css Increases Holding in First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG); Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)

Css Llc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 347,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 4.59M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 22,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 233,183 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61M, up from 210,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 8.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 278,476 shares to 73,824 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,632 shares, and cut its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.