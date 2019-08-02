Css Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA); Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position Boosted by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Css Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 12.93 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 327,506 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 116,700 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

