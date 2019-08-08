Css Increased First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG) Holding; Emerson Radio Has 0.5 Sentiment

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.30 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Css Llc increased First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) stake by 27.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 74,100 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG)’s stock rose 57.79%. The Css Llc holds 347,800 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 273,700 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 4.42 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Css Llc decreased Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 19,900 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,900 shares and now owns 100 shares. Momo Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Majestic Silver Stock Is Rallying Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More recent Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Emerson Radio Corp. Can Become Great Again – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “AeroCentury Corp. Completes Aircraft Sales NYSE:ACY – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.88 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.