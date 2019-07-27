Css Holds Position in Coty (Put) (COTY); Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $464,376

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 19,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,144 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 21,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Css Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (COTY) by 56327.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.95M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.89 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

