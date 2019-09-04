Css Holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs (Call) (SIRI) Has Trimmed by $5.27 Million; Keywise Capital Management LTD Holds Stake in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS)

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (SIRI) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 12.91 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 4.12 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $265.26M for 25.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 7.23 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 172,225 shares. Bb&T has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.01% or 18,093 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 183,429 shares. 215 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 54,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dsm Capital Prtn Limited Company reported 12.57M shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Valley National Advisers owns 20,427 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 6.74 million shares. Davenport Lc holds 0% or 14,685 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.02% or 41.50M shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 2.73M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 121,154 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 46,430 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $55.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).

